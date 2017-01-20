BEIJING Jan 20 China's December coal output
rose 1 percent from November to hit its highest level in a year,
as miners cranked out more product to meet government orders
amid increased demand from utilities during the cold winter
months, data showed on Friday.
Notching up a third straight monthly increase, miners
produced 311 million tonnes of coal, the National Bureau of
Statistics said. That was down 3 percent year on year.
For the full year, coal production fell 9 percent from a
year ago to 3.64 billion tonnes, the third annual drop as
Beijing shifts away from the polluting fuel.
(Reporting by Meng Meng, Josephine Mason and Beijing Monitoring
Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)