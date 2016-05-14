GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar flat, stocks mixed as Trump's Iran, trade talk offsets data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
BEIJING May 14 China produced 268 million tonnes of coal in April, down 11 percent on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, with producers cutting back in a concerted effort to shore up prices.
Output over the first four months of the year reached 1.081 billion tonnes, down 6.8 percent compared with the same period of last year.
The production of coking coal used in steelmaking fell 3.4 percent in April to 36.25 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 138.87 million tonnes, down 7.6 percent. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
PARIS, Feb 2 French oil and gas major Total will post industry-leading 2016 earnings, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told France Info Radio on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Senior U.S. congressional Republicans said on Thursday they would support new sanctions on Iran, and President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile.