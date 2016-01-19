(Recasts to focus on full year data, adds detail)
BEIJING Jan 19 China's coal production fell 3.5
percent to 3.68 billion tonnes in 2015, official data showed on
Tuesday, as waning demand and a drive by authorities to curb
fossil fuel use forced many firms to cut back operations.
Output in December alone, normally a peak month for coal use
as temperatures plunge, fell 0.3 percent compared to the same
month a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau
of Statistics.
China's coal industry is struggling with a huge supply glut
that has sapped prices and forced many mines to shut.
Key coal-consuming industries like steel and power also
experienced declines in 2015, with crude steel production
falling 2.3 percent over the year and power generation dipping
0.2 percent.
Cement production, another important coal consuming sector,
also fell 4.9 percent in 2015, following a downturn in
construction activity.
Beijing has urged coal producers to control output and it
has also banned new project approvals, but the move is unlikely
to have any immediate impact on the market, which has seen
prices fall by a third since the beginning of last year.
Senior officials at the China National Coal Association have
said that despite the current economic downturn, overall coal
demand will increase over the long-term before peaking in the
middle of the next decade.
But Carlos Fernandez Alvarez, coal analyst at the
International Energy Agency, said at a meeting in Beijing last
week that coal consumption in China had already peaked.
Environmental groups have urged the Chinese government to
include an explicit 2020 coal consumption cap in its latest
five-year plan, due to be published later this year.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, a U.S.-based group,
has urged China to set the cap at 4 billion tonnes and to cut
the figure to 3.5 billion tonnes by 2030.
The production of coking coal, used in steelmaking, also
fell 6.5 percent over 2015 to 447.78 million tonnes, NBS data
showed.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)