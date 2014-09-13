(Updates throughout)
SHANGHAI, Sept 13 China's power output, a
bellwether for economic activity, posted its first annual
decline in more than four years in August, adding to evidence
that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum after
a brief rebound in the second quarter.
Power output in the world's top consumer fell 2.2 percent to
495.9 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in August from a year
earlier, data showed on Saturday.
While the annual fall was in part due to the high reading
last summer, when many cities were struck by a record heat wave,
overall electricity production also posted its first fall in
three months - a sign of slackening demand from major industrial
users.
Headline data showed China's factory output grew at the
lowest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in retail
sales and investment also cooled, adding to signs of fragility
in the economy that may prod Beijing into fresh policy measures
to prevent a sharper slowdown.
Implied oil demand and crude steel production only inched up
in August after falling in the preceding month, while total
production from auto and glass-makers both fell from the
preceding month.
China's economy has had a bumpy ride this year. Growth
rebounded slightly in the second quarter from an 18-month low
thanks to a stream of government stimulus measures, but weak
July and August data signalled the boost from such steps is
rapidly waning.
The nation's appetite for commodities has also suffered on
the back of tightening credit, and as Beijing clamps down on
pollution and industries with significant overcapacity.
The annual drop in China's power generation was the first
since May 2009, data from the National Bureau of Statistics
showed.
Power production was also down 1.8 percent from July, its
first monthly fall since April.
STEEL AND CRUDE OIL
China churned out 68.91 million tonnes of crude steel in
August, up 1 percent from a year earlier, with the daily
production rate of 2.20 million tonnes largely unchanged from
July.
Despite a slowing economy, particularly from the property
sector, China's daily crude steel output has exceeded 2013's
record of 2.188 million tonnes every month, as mills have been
reluctant to reduce output amid fears that credit could be cut
off and that market share could be seized by rival.
This has exacerbated a supply glut and caused spot steel
product prices to tumble to their lowest in eight years, while
steel rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange are also at
their lowest ever.
The China Iron and Steel Association has warned producers
not to expect any loosening of credit restrictions in the fourth
quarter and urged them to refrain from raising production as the
traditional peak consumption season approaches.
Meanwhile, China's implied oil demand in August rose 3.4
percent from a year earlier to 9.70 million barrels per day
(bpd), rebounding from a 2 percent fall in the preceding month,
according to Reuters' calculations.
The recovery in August came as refiners' crude runs edged
higher and net fuel exports from the world's largest energy
consumer shrank.
Reuters calculates implied oil demand by combining official
figures for refinery throughput and net imports of refined
products, excluding any inventory changes, which are rarely
disclosed by the government.
