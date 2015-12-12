* Crude steel, raw coal output fall again in Nov
* Power generation flat, crude throughout hits new record
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Dec 12 China's output of key industrial
commodities including coal and steel remained weak in November
amid chronic oversupply as slowing construction demand took its
toll.
The world's second-biggest economy has been hit by weak
demand at home and abroad, factory overcapacity and challenges
posed by its transition to a consumption-led growth model from
one reliant on investments.
Analysts see further slowing of the economy in 2016, from
the government's targetted 7 percent growth for this year, which
would be the slowest in a quarter of a century.
"Chinese demand is likely to disappoint. Our house view is
for slowing growth in 2016, and importantly the mix is moving
further towards less commodity-intensive services sectors,"
analysts with ANZ Research said in a commodities note on Friday.
Crude steel output continued to drop, falling 1.6 percent
year-on-year to 63.32 million tonnes in November, which also
triggered a 7.8 percent drop in the output of coking coal, a key
steel-making material.
Raw coal output, which has been falling as a result of
government measures to promote cleaner burning fuels, also
dropped 2.7 percent from the same month a year-ago, according to
data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.
A flurry of stimulus measures over the past year has failed
to restore momentum to a fragile economic recovery, but other
data on Saturday pointed to signs of stabilisation. Property
investment growth fell to the lowest level since early 2009 in
November, but factory output growth beat forecasts, and retail
sales were also up.
Coal production was down 3.7 percent for the eleven months,
hit by a 1.5 percent decline in thermal power production over
the period as grids took on more hydropower.
As colder weather arrived, output of natural gas, which is
used in heating, rose 0.2 percent on year in November, and was
up 2.6 percent in the first eleven months, down from 6.9 percent
growth in 2014.
Crude oil throughput hit a new record as refiners continued
to take advantage of weak global prices. Runs rose 3.3 percent
on the year to 10.69 million barrels per day (bpd). Domestic
crude oil output stood at 17.66 million tonnes, up 0.5 percent
on the year.
Oil demand fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier to 10.17
million bpd, rising 0.3 percent from October, according to
Reuters calculations using preliminary government data.
In its latest forecast released on Friday, the International
Energy Agency said it expected Chinese oil demand to grow 6.0
percent this year, noting that "Chinese consumers maintained
sufficiently high confidence levels to stimulate escalating
vehicle usage."
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)