* Crude output drops 9.8 pct on year to 15.98 mln T
* That is near lowest in six years
* Major Chinese producers shutting high-cost wells
(Add comment, detail)
By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 19 China's crude oil output fell
9.8 percent in September from a year earlier in the
second-biggest year-on-year decline on record, government data
showed, with major producers continuing to shut high-cost wells
to rein in spending.
Domestic crude output dropped to 15.98 million tonnes, or
3.89 million barrels per day (bpd), near the lowest in six years
on a daily basis, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on
Wednesday, reflecting both spending cuts at oil fields and the
closure of old wells.
The sharp decline, following a record 9.9-percent drop in
August, is the latest sign that a prolonged efficiency drive by
drillers in one of the world's top five producers may help to
rebalance the oversupplied global market.
"Overall, low oil (prices) offer a good excuse or reason for
Chinese firms to finally shut down those high-cost fields, which
were previously operating with little concern over cost," said
Tee Sengyick of consultancy SIA Energy.
Daqing, China's largest oilfield by output and one of its
oldest, as well as Shengli in the eastern province of Shandong,
are considered some of the nation's most inefficient fields and
have drawn the most scrutiny among producers in their output
cuts.
Those curbs have come as international oil prices
have stabilised amid hopes that OPEC members will agree output
cuts. Prices are hovering around $52 a barrel after recovering
strongly so far this year, but are still down more than 50
percent since mid-2014 and upstream companies are still
struggling to make a profit.
China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) president Wang Yilin
earlier this month promised to adjust the company's crude output
plan to reduce "inefficient output" in the fourth quarter, the
company's official newspaper reported.
Sinopec Oilfield Services Corp, a listed unit of
CNPC's upstream business, has forecast a nine-month net loss of
8.9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) due to low prices and weakness
in the sector.
This low production partly contributed to record high
imports in September, with the robust intake seen extending to
year-end as domestic output falls and strategic reserve storage
capacity is expanded at newly opened sites.
China processed 43.8 million tonnes of crude, or 10.658
million (bpd), in September, up 2.4 pct on a year earlier, the
government data showed on Wednesday. In the first nine months,
crude oil throughput rose 2.1 percent from a year ago to 399.93
million tonnes, or 10.655 million bpd.
China's natural gas production for September rose 0.1
percent from a year earlier to 10.2 billion cubic metres.
($1 = 6.7372 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Cheng Fang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing
by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)