BEIJING, March 12 China's January-February natural gas output rose 5.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 25.1 billion cubic metres (bcm), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

The statistics bureau releases only combined data for the first two months of the year due to China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Sam Holmes)