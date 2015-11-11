(Adds CNPC research report)

BEIJING Nov 11 China's production of natural gas rose just 1.4 percent in October from a year earlier to 10.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), official data showed on Wednesday, as worries about the broader economy slow the pace of demand growth for gas.

For the first 10 months, gas output grew 2.7 percent over the same period a year earlier to 103.5 bcm, the National Bureau of Statistics said, well below a a 6.9 percent rise for all of 2014 and an 11.5 percent gain in 2013.

China, the world's top energy user, has seen a sharp slowdown in the take-up of natural gas in the past two years following double-digit growth over the past decade, and faces a surplus ahead of the peak winter demand season, a state oil company research body said.

China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) economics and technology research institute estimated excess gas output could be as much as 10 bcm in 2015.

"This year, in the first nine months, the consumption growth rate was only 2.5 percent," said Wang Haibo, deputy director of the CNPC research body, at a conference organised by PetroChina parent CNPC, one of the country's three major gas producers and importers. His comments were posted on the company's website on Monday. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Pullin)