* China 2015 natural gas output grows only 2.9 pct vs. 2014
-NBS
* Domestic gas output squeezed by contracted LNG and piped
gas imports -analyst
* Gas production ebbs on slowing Chinese demand
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Jan 19 China's 2015 natural gas
production rose by 2.9 percent from the previous year - the
slowest growth in at least 10 years - official data showed on
Tuesday, amid ample supply and weak domestic demand for the
cleaner-burning fuel.
Production reached 127.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2015,
the National Bureau of Statistics said. In 2014, production was
roughly 123.5 bcm, up about 7 percent, Reuters calculations
derived from the official data on Tuesday shows.
The statistics bureau typically revises its data on a
monthly basis and the percentage change for 2015 output
indicates that the previously provided 2014 figure will be
revised.
In 2013, natural gas production rose by 11.5 percent from
the previous year to 115.4 bcm, the NBS said. The 2015 output
growth was the slowest since Reuters began collecting the data
in 2005.
Chinese gas consumption has been hit by slowing domestic
economic growth and by state policies that kept prices high for
most of the year, even as the global oil prices that
underpin long-term gas supply contracts slumped to less than
half their 2014 peaks.
Chinese gas consumption grew 3.7 percent in the first 11
months of 2015, according to the latest data from China's
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). For full-year
2014, gas usage climbed 5.6 percent and 12.9 percent in
full-year 2013.
"Gas production growth is constrained by demand," said Zhu
Chen of SIA Energy in Beijing, and "also impacted by the
contracted piped gas and LNG imports."
Excess contracted LNG supplies from Qatar and Papua New
Guinea as well as piped gas imports from Central Asia have left
China with surplus fuel that it has tried to sell off abroad
after domestic demand slowed.
China's economic growth in 2015 was the slowest in 25 years,
data also showed on Tuesday, while oil demand grew 2.5 percent.
Chinese regulators cut wholesale gas prices by about 25
percent in November, the second reduction of the year, to boost
domestic demand after previously raising prices to spur domestic
production.
China's supply of natural gas in the first eleven months
outstripped demand by anywhere from 4.2 bcm to 8.4 bcm according
to Reuters calculations using NBS and NDRC data respectively.
Gas imports grew 4.7 percent in the first eleven months to
54.4 bcm, data from the NDRC showed in December. LNG imports,
which includes spot purchases, fell 1.6 percent over the same
period, according to Customs data from last month.
