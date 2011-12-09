(Repeats)

BEIJING, Dec 9 China's industrial output rose 12.4 percent in November from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, slowing from October's 13.2 percent rise and missing market expectations.

Fixed asset investment, a primary driver of the country's economic growth, was up 24.5 percent in the first eleven months from the same period of a year earlier, also coming in below market expectations.

Retail sales rose 17.3 percent in November from a year earlier.

Following are the indicators released by the bureau.

(percent change from a year earlier:)

Nov Nov m/m October F/C-Nov Sep

Industrial output 12.4 0.9 13.2 12.8 13.8

Retail sales 17.3 1.3 17.2 16.9 17.7

*FAI 24.5 -0.2 24.9 24.7 24.9

NOTE: *Fixed asset investment is for the year to date. From 2011, the National Bureau of Statistics started publishing a new measure of fixed asset investment, which covers projects in both rural and urban areas but excludes investment made by rural households.

Month-on-month figures for industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment are seasonally adjusted.

> For historical data, click on (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)