UPDATE 7-Trump changes tack, backs "one China" policy in call with Xi
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W. House
BEIJING, Dec 9 China's industrial output rose 12.4 percent in November from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, slowing from October's 13.2 percent rise and missing market expectations.
Fixed asset investment, a primary driver of the country's economic growth, was up 24.5 percent in the first eleven months from the same period of a year earlier, also coming in below market expectations.
Retail sales rose 17.3 percent in November from a year earlier.
Following are the indicators released by the bureau.
(percent change from a year earlier:)
Nov Nov m/m October F/C-Nov Sep
Industrial output 12.4 0.9 13.2 12.8 13.8
Retail sales 17.3 1.3 17.2 16.9 17.7
*FAI 24.5 -0.2 24.9 24.7 24.9
NOTE: *Fixed asset investment is for the year to date. From 2011, the National Bureau of Statistics started publishing a new measure of fixed asset investment, which covers projects in both rural and urban areas but excludes investment made by rural households.
Month-on-month figures for industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment are seasonally adjusted.
> For the China indicators fixed page, click on
> For historical data, click on (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W. House
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement between themselves on a common stance they will present to Greece, a senior euro zone official said.