BEIJING, March 9 China's annual industrial output rose 9.9 percent in the first two months of 2013 from a year earlier, missing expectations of a 10.5 percent rise in a fresh sign of an uneven recovery taking hold in the world's second-biggest economy. Fixed-asset investment, which has driven the recovery so far, grew faster than expected at 21.2 percent in the first two months of 2013 compared to the same period a year ago. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast January-February industrial production growth of 10.5 percent from a year ago and a 20.8 percent rise for fixed asset investment over the same period. Annual growth in retail sales slowed to 12.3 percent in the January-February period from 15.2 percent in December, missing the market consensus call for an increase of 15.0 percent. Below is the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday: (percent change from a year earlier) Jan-Feb F/C Dec Industrial output 9.9 10.5 10.3 Fixed-asset investment 21.2 20.8 20.6 Retail sales 12.3 15.0 15.2 NOTE:1) Fixed-asset investment data is for the year to date. 2) China started publishing a new measure for fixed asset investment in 2011 that covers projects in both urban and rural areas, but excluded investment made by rural households. 3) Month-on-month figures for industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment are seasonally adjusted. > For the China indicators fixed page, click on > For historical data, click on (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)