UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 20 China's 2016 pork output fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 52.99 million tonnes, the National Statistics Bureau said on Friday.
Beef output increased 2.4 percent to 7.2 million tonnes and lamb output grew by 4.2 percent to 4.59 million tonnes, the NBS data showed. Poultry production climbed 3.4 percent to 18.9 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources