* Refinery runs at daily record of 11.14 mln bpd
* Plant overhauls wind down, new teapots get quotas
* Price recovery to lead to slower declines in crude output
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Dec 13 China's refinery throughput hit
a daily record in November as plant maintenance wound down and
independents ramped up productions, while crude oil production
fell as producers held to output cuts at inefficient wells.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on
Tuesday that refinery throughput rose 3.4 percent year-on-year
to 45.77 million tonnes, or 11.14 million barrels per day (bpd),
an all-time high on a daily basis.
"Plant overhauls wound down sharply in October and November
versus a peak in August," said Harry Liu, a Beijing-based
consultant with research and analysis agency IHS. "A rebound in
diesel fuel demand also helped."
Diesel consumption strengthened between October and November
driven in part by a price surge in local commodity futures for
coal and steel, said Liu.
The re-opening of some mines, in response to the
government's call to boost output to tame a year-long price
rally in the world's top coal consuming nation, also drove up
diesel use for heavy-duty trucks.
A few independent refineries winning fresh quotas to import
crude oil since late September also added to run increases,
analysts and traders have said.
Daily crude oil output in November, however, fell 9 percent
from a year ago to 3.915 million barrels, the data also showed.
It recovered from October's 3.78 million bpd, though, the lowest
in more than seven years.
For the first 11 months, crude production in the world's
second-largest oil consumer was down 6.9 percent on the year at
182.91 million tonnes, just under 4 million bpd.
Major upstream producer PetroChina reported in
October that its crude output for the first nine months of 2016
fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier to 696.6 million barrels.
Sinopec Corp recorded a 12.6 percent year-on-year
fall in crude oil productions in the first nine months of the
year.
But with global oil prices rebounding to an 18-month high
after OPEC and some of its rivals reached their first deal since
2001 to reduce output, production declines may slow in the
coming months, said IHS's Liu.
Natural gas output gained 5.5 percent from a year ago to
12.4 billion cubic metres, with year-to-date productions up 2.2
percent on-year at 123.5 bcm, the NBS data showed.
(1 tonne=7.3 barrels of crude oil)
