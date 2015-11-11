BEIJING Nov 11 China generated 445.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in October, down 3.2 percent from the same month a year ago, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that generation in the first ten months of the year reached 4.651 trillion kWh, down 0.1 percent compared to last year.

Power demand has been hit by a slowdown in key industrial sectors like steel. (Reporting by David Stanway)