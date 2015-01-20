* Annual growth rate of 3.2 pct slowest since Asian crisis

BEIJING, Jan 20 China's total power generation rose 3.2 percent in 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, the slowest growth rate in 16 years after demand was hit by softer economic growth and milder weather over the year.

The country produced 5.4638 trillion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2014, according to the data published by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The annual growth rate more than halved from 7.5 percent in the previous year to the lowest since 1998, when power output growth dropped to 2.8 percent after the Asian financial crisis hit industrial demand.

Overall economic growth is set to slow further this year, and industries and local governments are also under pressure to meet 2015 energy efficiency targets, meaning that power output growth is unlikely to recover to previous highs, analysts said.

"Electricity demand is largely due to the needs of heavy industry, which accounts for around 70 percent of the total, and I don't see signs of a recovery in this sector," said Zhou Hao, Shanghai-based economist at ANZ Bank.

"Slow construction activity will continue to weigh on power consumption amid a soft Chinese property market," he said.

Power output in December 2014 was 490.2 billion kWh, up just 1.3 percent on the same month a year earlier.

China's energy administration said last week that total power consumption rose 3.8 percent to 5.523 trillion kWh in 2014, with installed capacity rising 8.7 percent to 1,360 gigawatts. (Reporting by David Stanway and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Ed Davies)