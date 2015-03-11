* Power generation up 1.9 pct in Jan-Feb period y/y

BEIJING, March 11 China's power generation, an important barometer of economic activity, rose just 1.9 percent in the January to February period from the same period last year, as weaker industrial growth and a milder winter curbed demand.

The world's second-biggest economy generated 856.1 billion kilowatt hours of power over the two months, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The output data was combined for the first two months of the year in order to avoid monthly data being skewed by the Chinese new year holiday last month.

Hit by a slowing economy, China's total power output rose 3.2 percent in 2014, the weakest growth rate in 16 years.

The combined January and February growth rate is a slight improvement on December, when generation rose 1.3 percent on the year, with milder winter weather limiting demand.

Chinese leaders last week announced an economic growth target of around 7 percent for 2015, below the 7.5 percent goal narrowly missed last year, meaning power output growth is unlikely to recover to previous highs.

The country has also promised further measures aimed at decoupling economic growth from energy consumption and raising the share of non-fossil fuel energy in its total mix. Heavy industry is also under pressure to meet stricter standards on pollution.

Analysts said generation levels would continue to rise this year, albeit at a slow pace.

"Even though the use of coal has been blamed as a cause of the heavy smog, and the government has outlined plans to curb air pollution, the amount of thermal power generated won't decrease in the near future," said Yang Jie, an analyst at Great Wall Securities in Beijing.

In a review of the industry published on Tuesday, the China Electricity Council (CEC) said that there were positives for the power sector this year. It said China's anti-pollution policies were actually likely to increase demand for electricity, with direct coal combustion replaced in some regions.

CEC predicted that power consumption would rise to 5.74-5.8 trillion kilowatt hours this year, up 4-5 percent on 2014.

It said total generation capacity was likely to rise another 100 gigawatts this year to around 1,460 GW, but non-fossil fuel capacity would account for more than half of the new additions. (Reporting by David Stanway and Dominique Patton, with additional reporting by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)