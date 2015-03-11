* Power generation up 1.9 pct in Jan-Feb period y/y
* Milder winter, lower industry growth curbing demand
(Adds analyst quote, China Electricity Council forecast)
BEIJING, March 11 China's power generation, an
important barometer of economic activity, rose just 1.9 percent
in the January to February period from the same period last
year, as weaker industrial growth and a milder winter curbed
demand.
The world's second-biggest economy generated 856.1 billion
kilowatt hours of power over the two months, data from China's
National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The output data was combined for the first two months of the
year in order to avoid monthly data being skewed by the Chinese
new year holiday last month.
Hit by a slowing economy, China's total power output rose
3.2 percent in 2014, the weakest growth rate in 16 years.
The combined January and February growth rate is a slight
improvement on December, when generation rose 1.3 percent on the
year, with milder winter weather limiting demand.
Chinese leaders last week announced an economic growth
target of around 7 percent for 2015, below the 7.5 percent goal
narrowly missed last year, meaning power output growth is
unlikely to recover to previous highs.
The country has also promised further measures aimed at
decoupling economic growth from energy consumption and raising
the share of non-fossil fuel energy in its total mix. Heavy
industry is also under pressure to meet stricter standards on
pollution.
Analysts said generation levels would continue to rise this
year, albeit at a slow pace.
"Even though the use of coal has been blamed as a cause of
the heavy smog, and the government has outlined plans to curb
air pollution, the amount of thermal power generated won't
decrease in the near future," said Yang Jie, an analyst at Great
Wall Securities in Beijing.
In a review of the industry published on Tuesday, the China
Electricity Council (CEC) said that there were positives for the
power sector this year. It said China's anti-pollution policies
were actually likely to increase demand for electricity, with
direct coal combustion replaced in some regions.
CEC predicted that power consumption would rise to 5.74-5.8
trillion kilowatt hours this year, up 4-5 percent on 2014.
It said total generation capacity was likely to rise another
100 gigawatts this year to around 1,460 GW, but non-fossil fuel
capacity would account for more than half of the new additions.
