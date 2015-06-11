SHANGHAI, June 11 China's crude steel output fell 1.7 pct to 69.95 million tonnes in May from a year earlier, data from the National Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.

Average daily crude steel output in May came in at 2.256 million tonnes, down from 2.297 million tonnes in April, according to Reuters calculations based on NBS data. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)