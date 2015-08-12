UPDATE 5-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
SHANGHAI Aug 12 Chinese crude steel output fell 4.6 percent to 65.84 million tonnes in July from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.
Total output for the first seven months of 2015 dropped 1.8 percent to 476.04 million tonnes from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
FRANKFURT, March 22 With rivals joining forces all around, Germany's BASF has been eyeing a surprise foray into generic pesticides, although the issue is on hold while it looks to snap up assets being spun off in those mergers.
* Ex-communist European states want less reliance on Russian gas (Adds detail, quotes)