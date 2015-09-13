BEIJING, Sept 13 China produced 66.94 million tonnes of crude steel in August, down 3.5 percent on the year, hit by weak demand and the closure of industrial plants in northern China to reduce air pollution ahead of World War Two commemorations.

Total steel production in the first eight months of the year reached 543 million tonnes, down 2 percent on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The Chinese steel sector, the world's biggest, is struggling with weak manufacturing and construction demand. Overcapacity has also dragged prices down to more than 20-year lows.

