BEIJING Dec 12 China produced 63.32 million tonnes of crude steel in November, down 1.6 percent on the year, hit by stagnant demand and a collapse in prices.

Total steel production in the first eleven months of the year reached 738.4 million tonnes, down 2.2 percent on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The Chinese steel sector, the world's largest, is struggling with weak manufacturing and construction demand, and overcapacity has dragged prices to record lows. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)