UPDATE 2-Philippine miners say closures to hit 1.2 mln people, vow to fight back
* Finance minister to meet soon with other agencies (Adds comment from finance minister, Lepanto Mining)
SHANGHAI, June 13 China's crude steel output rose 1.8 percent to 70.5 million tonnes in May from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
Total output for the first five months fell 1.4 percent to 329.95 million tonnes from the same period last year, data showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch)
* Finance minister to meet soon with other agencies (Adds comment from finance minister, Lepanto Mining)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China stocks eased on Friday morning, with investors unnerved after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday.
* Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin and bar buying dipped. Global dema