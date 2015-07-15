* China H1 crude steel output down 1.3 pct on year

* But average daily steel output hits 1-yr high in June

* Steel output seen falling in July

By Ruby Lian and David Stanway

SHANGHAI, July 15 China's crude steel output dropped 0.8 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, with demand hit by sputtering economic growth and a property slowdown in the world's top producer.

But average daily output reached 2.298 million tonnes last month, the highest since June last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

"The daily output was a bit surprising. Steel mills are desperate to protect their market share and maintain cash flow despite deepening losses," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line E-Commerce in Shanghai.

"However, the biggest concern for steel mills is steel demand is declining this year because of the slowing economy, and some will have to accelerate cuts in steel output in July."

Total steel output declined 1.3 percent to 409.97 million tonnes for the first half of 2015 compared with the same period a year ago, according to the data from the statistics bureau.

Chinese steel prices are at their lowest in more than 20 years as the slowing economy cuts into demand for a range of commodities including iron ore and steel, threatening the survival of small steel mills in the country.

More steel mills have planned to schedule maintenance to curb production and reduce losses, and output is expected to fall in July and August as demand dips further as construction activity slows over the summer.

Large steelmakers' losses in their core business more than doubled for January-May from a year earlier, as the apparent consumption of crude steel dropped 5.1 percent for the first five months from a year before, more than a 3.3-percent decline over the same period in 2014.

Steel consumption in China is expected to slide futher this year, industry sources say.

The most traded rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange have lost about 25 percent so far this year, after losing more than 28 percent across all of 2014.