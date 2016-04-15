* March steel output rises to 70.65 mln T
* Q1 steel output falls to 192.01 mln T
* Analyst expects full-year output to fall for 2nd year
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, April 15 China's crude steel output
hit a record high of 70.65 million tonnes in March, data showed
on Friday, as a rally in steel prices and a seasonal pick-up in
demand encouraged steel mills in the world's top producer to
boost production.
Steel output rose 2.9 percent from a year ago, beating
market expectations, although total output in the first quarter
was down 3.2 percent at 192.01 million tonnes, according to data
from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Mills increased production last month in response to
restocking by steel users that has helped drive up domestic
prices by 34 percent this year.
Some steel mills are making a profit of as much as 500-600
yuan ($77.11-$92.49) a tonne, but a slowing economy, credit
shortages and China's target of cutting overcapacity in the
sector is expected to hit momentum later this year.
"This is really surprising. Steel output will likely rise
further in the second quarter due to improving demand, but we
still expect full-year output to drop slightly from 2015 due to
supply-side reforms and tight credit," said Yu Yang, an analyst
at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier, its slowest pace in seven years, although other
indicators show the slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy may be bottoming out.
China accounts for about half of global steel production and
it aims to cut between 100 million and 150 million tonnes of
crude steel capacity in five years.
Crude steel production fell 2.3 percent to 803.8 million
tonnes last year, the first annual drop since 1981.
Customs data on Wednesday showed China exported 9.98 million
tonnes of steel products in March, up 30 percent from a year
ago, as Chinese steel mills managed to ship more abroad despite
rising anti-dumping measures against the country.
($1 = 6.4840 Chinese yuan renminbi)
