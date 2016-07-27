U.S. army seeks to cement Trump's promise to stick by NATO
* U.S. brings back heavy weaponry to Europe in response to Crimea
BEIJING, July 27 China faces extreme difficulties as it tries to reduce industrial overcapacity, the country's state planner said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The closure of zombie firms is a priority for industrial restructuring, the statement also said. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(Adds comments from Goldman Sachs' chief executive) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arri
OSLO, Jan 30 A gas tanker from Oslo-listed shipping company BW LPG has collided with an Indian ship off the coast of Chennai in India, a BW LPG executive said on Monday.