BEIJING May 3 China's southwestern Sichuan province has allocated 2 billion yuan ($308.87 million) in prize money for companies that reduce their overcapacity in industries including coal and steel, state media reported on Tuesday.

The funding will be given to local governments and Sichuanese companies that are shifting away from energy-intensive, high-polluting, unsafe industries that do not comply with government policies aimed at dealing with overcapacity, the Sichuan Daily, the official newspaper of the provincial government, reported.

The central government has identified overcapacity and the closure of debt-ridden "zombie" firms as one of its main policy priorities for 2016.

This has raised concerns about mass layoffs. Sources have told Reuters that China expects to lay off 5-6 million state workers over the next two to three years as it tries to cut bloated industrial capacity and pollution.

"Finding new jobs (for laid-off workers) is the highest priority when tackling overcapacity," the Sichuan Daily quoted an unnamed official as saying. ($1 = 6.4752 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)