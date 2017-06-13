UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
The firms included China Mengniu Dairy, China Water Affairs Group, Mingfa Group, Ping An Real Estate, it said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts