BEIJING Dec 11 China attracted 704.33 billion yuan ($114 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eleven months of this year, up 7.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

FDI inflows in November rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 64.9 billion yuan ($10.36 billion).

In January-November, the country's services sector has utilised 69.58 billion yuan of foreign investment, up 18.8 percent from same period in 2014, according to a ministry statement.

While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital flows and when compared to the huge export sector.

The government has recently encouraged firms to expand investment abroad to gain global competitiveness. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)