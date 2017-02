BEIJING, Sept 9 China's central bank has withdrawn at least 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) from some state-owned lenders via designated central bank bills, banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

State banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank Corp and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , were required to buy the bills that were issued particularly for them, the sourece said.

The People's Bank of China, the central bank, declined to comment.

Such bills are usually adopted by the central bank to tame lending of individual banks. ($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by China newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)