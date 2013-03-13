Icahn representative to several corporate boards has left hedge fund
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer has left Icahn's hedge fund firm, according to an internal memo. He represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards.
BEIJING, March 13 China must stabilise inflation expectations and the central bank will be vigilant in managing the risks of rising prices, People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday.
"February CPI was slightly higher than expectations, suggesting that we need to keep vigilant on inflation," Zhou told a news conference on the sidelines of China's meeting of parliament, when asked about a spike in annual consumer price inflation to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in February.
"The central bank has been paying high attention to inflation figures and we will stabilise inflation expectations via monetary policies," he said.
Zhou added that the PBOC would reinforce efforts to contain house price rises in 2013 as part of broad government efforts to restrain real estate speculation, but said that the central bank would stay focused on consumer and producer price inflation, rather than asset price rises.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 A trader who touted the stock of ForceField Energy Inc on television while being paid kickbacks to endorse the LED lighting provider pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy charge, related to a fraud that cost investors $131 million, federal prosecutors said.
Feb 27 Gregory Abel, chief executive of the energy unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was awarded $17.52 million in compensation last year, mainly in the form of a bonus, a regulatory filing shows.