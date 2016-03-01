BEIJING, March 1 China's central bank said on Tuesday it provided 35.6 billion yuan ($5.44 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to lenders in February.

There were 1.26 trillion yuan worth of PSL in the banking system at the end of February, compared with 1.22 trillion yuan at the end of January, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low cost loans to selected banks.

