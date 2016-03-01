BEIJING, March 1 China's central bank said on Tuesday it extended a total of 3.42 billion yuan ($522.30 million) via its standing lending facility (SLF) in February.

Outstanding SLF stood at 1.34 billion yuan at the end of last month, the central bank said in a statement.

Interest rate for overnight, 7-day and 1-month SLF was 2.75 percent, 3.25 percent and 3.60 percent separately, it added.

($1 = 6.5479 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)