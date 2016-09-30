BEIJING, Sept 30 China's central bank said it will maintain prudent monetary policy in a quarterly monetary policy committee report released on its website on Friday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will flexibly use multiple monetary policy tools and will keep monetary policy flexible, neither too tight nor too loose, the report said.

The PBOC will continue with interest rate and exchange rate reform and keep appropriate liquidity.

It will achieve appropriate growth in credit and social financing and will keep the yuan basically stable, the report added. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)