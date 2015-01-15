BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
SHANGHAI Jan 15 China's central bank will change items included in the calculation of bank deposits and loans starting this year, according to a transcript of an official briefing by the central bank to domestic media seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The announcement comes as a follow up to reforms to the way loan-to-deposit ratios are calculated at banks, which were seen as easing liquidity for productive lending while attempting to keep pressure on shadow banking.
The People's Bank of China will include deposits by non-deposit-taking institutions made in accounts at banks deposit-taking institutions in calculations of deposits, and will include lending by deposit-taking institutions to non-deposit-taking institutions in loan calculations, according to the document.
Margin deposits from securities brokerages will also be calculated as deposits. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.