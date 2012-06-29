BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 29 Cities in China have already been selected to take part in a pilot tax-deferred pension scheme, Xiang Junbo, Chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), said on Friday without naming them.
Xiang also told a financial forum in Shanghai the CIRC would promote disaster insurance in rural areas to boost rural financing.
The state-backed China Securities Journal reported on Thursday China is likely to introduce preferential tax policies on pension funds within the year aimed at spurring investment in equity and bond markets.
The government hopes the new scheme will beef up China's pension system and cut the public cost of supporting the ageing population. Economists estimate that the gap between future liabilities and assets of China's pension funds now stands at 18.3 trillion yuan ($2.87 trillion). (Reporting by Koh Guiqing and Gabriel Wildau; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: