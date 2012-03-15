BEIJING, March 15 China's National Social Security Fund, which manages the country's biggest pension fund worth 869 billion yuan ($137.2 billion), made a 5.6 percent return on investments last year, it said on Thursday, up from the prior year's 4.2 percent.

The rate of return last year managed to beat China's 2011 annual inflation rate of 5.4 percent, but marked a worse performance in real terms than in many years over the past decade. The returns came to 43.1 billion yuan in absolute terms.

Chinese citizens complain that rising prices are eroding their savings. Inflation hit a three-year high of 6.5 percent last July but has since cooled. February's consumer price index was up 3.2 percent on a year earlier.

Between 2001 and 2011, the fund said its returns averaged 8.4 percent, beating the period's average annual inflation by 6 percentage points.

Returns were undermined by a slump in the Chinese stock market, which was among the world's worst performers last year with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumping 21.7 percent, although a diversified portfolio helped to cushion the impact.

As of the end of 2011, a third of the fund was invested in equities, half in fixed-income markets, 16 percent directly in the industrial sector and 0.6 percent in cash and equivalents, the pension fund said in a statement on its website, www.ssf.gov.cn.

The size of the fund was up only marginally in 2011 from the previous year's asset size of 856.7 billion yuan.

Dai Xianglong, the pension fund's chairman, predicted earlier this year that the fund would expand its asset base to 1.5 trillion yuan by 2015.

Local media have speculated that China may soon allow pension funds run by provincial governments to invest up to 30 percent of their assets in the stock market this year. Local pension funds are currently prohibited from investing in the stock market.

That could inject an additional 580 billion yuan into the stock market, giving a boost to Chinese share prices. ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Edmund Klamann)