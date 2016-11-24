REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
BEIJING Nov 24 Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei has officially been appointed chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund.
Lou will replace Xie Xuren, who had been overseeing the national pension fund since 2013.
The decision was made at a recent meeting of the council's leadership, according to an announcement on its website Thursday.
Lou was replaced by Xiao Jie as finance minister on November 7, and Caixin magazine reported later that Lou would take over the national social security fund.
The social security fund recorded a 15.2 percent rate of investment return last year, with total assets hitting 1.9 trillion yuan ($146.86 billion) at the end of 2015, it has said.
China is working to reform the fund as the population ages and obligations are set to rise.
The government in recent years has been preparing to allow capital from local pension funds to be directed into the country's stock markets for the first time in a bid to boost returns. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )