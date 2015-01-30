BEIJING Jan 30 China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) posted a 11.43 percent return on investment in 2014, its vice chairman said on Friday.

That marked a sharp increase from 6.2 percent in 2013 and 7 percent in 2012.

The NSSF, which manages the country's biggest pension fund, had total assets of about 1.5 trillion yuan ($240 billion) at the end of last year, Wang Zhongmin told a forum.

China is trying to strengthen its pension system to cope with the huge demographic challenge of an already-shrinking working-age population as it looks to turn the economy into one driven by consumption and services rather than investment and exports. ($1 = 6.2496 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clark Li and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)