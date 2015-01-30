BEIJING Jan 30 China's National Social Security
Fund (NSSF) posted a 11.43 percent return on investment in 2014,
its vice chairman said on Friday.
That marked a sharp increase from 6.2 percent in 2013 and 7
percent in 2012.
The NSSF, which manages the country's biggest pension fund,
had total assets of about 1.5 trillion yuan ($240 billion) at
the end of last year, Wang Zhongmin told a forum.
China is trying to strengthen its pension system to cope
with the huge demographic challenge of an already-shrinking
working-age population as it looks to turn the economy into one
driven by consumption and services rather than investment and
exports.
($1 = 6.2496 Chinese yuan)
