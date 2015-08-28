* Up to 30 pct can go into shares, stock funds
* Vice minister: Move is not to rescue market
* Professional firms to decide timing of investments
BEIJING, Aug 28 China's local pension funds will
start investing 2 trillion yuan ($313.05 billion) as soon as
possible in stocks and other assets, senior government officials
said on Friday, in a bid to boost the investment returns of such
funds.
China said last weekend that it would let pension funds
under local government units to invest in the stock market for
the first time, a move that might channel hundreds of billions
of yuan into the country's struggling equity market.
Up to 30 percent can be invested in stocks, equity funds and
balanced funds. The rest can be invested in convertible bonds,
money-market instruments, asset-backed securities, index futures
and bond futures in China, as well as major infrastructure
projects.
"We will actively make early preparations... we will
formally start investment operations as soon as possible," Vice
Finance Minister Yu Weiping told a briefing.
But the timing of investment will depend on preparations as
the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the manager of local
pension funds, will entrust professional investment firms to
make actual investments, Yu told reporters after the briefing.
"When they (investment firms) will enter the market, the
government will not intervene," Yu said.
NOT A RESCUE
You Jun, vice minister of human resources and social
security, told the same news conference that pension investment
will benefit the economy and the country's capital market, but
he downplayed any attempt to support the ailing stock market.
"Supporting the stock market or rescuing the stock market is
not the function and responsibility of our funds," You said.
The government will protect the safety of such pension funds
by making diversified investments, he added.
The central government would give preferential tax treatment
for local pension investment, officials said.
Chinese shares plunged recently despite a series of official
measures aimed at supporting the market after an early summer
crash.
The Shanghai stock index, which has rebounded since
Thursday, is down about 11 percent this week.
($1 = 6.3888 Chinese yuan)
