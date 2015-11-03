BEIJING Nov 3 Chinese President Xi Jinping said
it is possible for the country to have annual economic growth of
around 7 percent over the next five years, but there remain many
uncertain factors, including highly-leveraged firms, state media
agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Annual growth would be no less than 6.5 pct in the next five
years to realize the country's goal of doubling 2010 gross
domestic product (GDP) and per capita income by 2020, Xinhua
earlier quoted Xi as saying.
Xi was explaining a proposal for the country's 13th
five-year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development
between 2016 and 2020, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)