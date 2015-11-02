* China factory PMI 48.3 vs Sept 47.2
* Activity contracts for 8th month but at slower rate
* Exports orders grow for first time since June
* Domestic demand remains weak
(Adds more comments from ING economists, graphics)
BEIJING, Nov 2 China's factory activity fell for
an eighth straight month in October but at a slower pace as
export orders flickered into life, a private survey showed on
Monday, pointing to continued sluggishness in the world's
second-largest economy.
The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) edged up to 48.3 in October from 47.2 in September.
The highest reading since June 2015 will likely fuel hopes
that the industry's long slump may be bottoming out. But it
remained well below the 50 mark, signifying a further
contraction that will raise doubts about whether China's economy
could see a modest pick-up in the fourth quarter.
Taken together with official factory and services sector
surveys released on Sunday, the readings reinforced most
economists' views that business conditions in China are
continuing to cool at a gradual albeit uneven rate, with no
signs of a hard landing which recently spooked global investors.
Suggesting some improvement in soft global demand, the
Caixin survey showed new export orders expanded for the first
time since June, albeit marginally. The sub-index rose to 50.7
from 44.6 in September.
Demand at home remained sluggish, however. The overall new
orders sub-index, which covers domestic and export orders,
shrank for the fourth month in a row in October, though the
contraction was more modest than in September.
"The slight upswing shows the manufacturing industry's
overall weakening has slowed down, indicating that previous
stimulus measures have begun to take effect," said He Fan, Chief
Economist at Caixin Insight Group.
Manufacturers shed jobs for the 24th straight month on
weakening sales, but again the rate of reduction was the weakest
in three months.
China's official factory survey released on Sunday showed
activity unexpectedly shrank for a third straight month, though
the contraction was modest. The NBS survey pointed to weaker
export orders and further layoffs.
The private survey focuses on small and mid-sized companies,
which are facing greater strains from the economic slowdown,
while the official gauge looks more at larger, state firms.
MORE POLICY SUPPORT EXPECTED
"The data reinforce our view that the last PBOC interest
rate cut (announced on Oct 23) was to preempt weak October
activity data," ING economists said in a note.
"In addition to setting global investor sentiment to
risk-off, we think they will raise the consensus forecast for
PBOC rate cuts."
Beijing has rolled out a flurry of support steps since last
year to avert a sharper slowdown, including slashing interest
rates six times since November. But such measures have been
slower to take effect than in the past, and economists remain
wary about the outlook.
"Weak aggregate demand remained the biggest obstacle to
economic growth, and the risk of deflation resulting from the
continued fall in the prices of bulk commodities needs
attention," said He.
China's economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September
from a year earlier, dipping below 7 percent for the first time
since the global financial crisis, though some market watchers
believe real growth levels are much lower than official data
suggest.
Weighed down by a property downturn, weak exports, factory
overcapacity and high levels of local debt, growth is expected
to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year.
Many economists have expected that economic growth would
bottom out in the third quarter, with a modest improvement late
this year and into early 2016 as additional stimulus measures
gradually take effect.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)