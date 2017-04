SHANGHAI Dec 1 Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted more than expected in November, an official survey showed on Tuesday.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.6 in November, compared with the previous month's reading of 49.8 and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 49.8. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)