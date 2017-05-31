BEIJING May 31 Growth in China's manufacturing
sector in May kept pace with the previous month, an official
survey showed on Wednesday, beating expectations in a reassuring
sign the world's second-biggest economy is not losing too much
steam after a solid first quarter performance.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.2
in May, compared with the previous month's 51.2 and above the
50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a
monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 51.0.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)