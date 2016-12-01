BEIJING Dec 1 Activity in China's manufacturing
sector expanded more than expected in November, and at the
fastest pace in more than two years, an official survey showed
on Thursday.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.7
in November, compared with the previous month's 51.2 and above
the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a
monthly basis.
The reading was the highest since July 2014, when it also
stood at 51.7.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 51.0,
pointing to a modest expansion in November as industrial firms
continued to benefit from higher producer prices and a recovery
in demand.
China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the
third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target,
fueled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and
a red-hot property market that are adding to its growing pile of
debt.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)