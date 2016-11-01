BEIJING Nov 1 Activity in China's manufacturing
sector expanded at a faster pace than expected in October, an
official survey showed on Tuesday, adding to views that the
world's second-largest economy is stabilising thanks to a
construction boom.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.2
in October, compared with the previous month's 50.4 and above
the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a
monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50.4,
pointing to more modest growth.
China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the
third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target,
fueled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and
a red-hot property market that are adding to its growing pile of
debt.
