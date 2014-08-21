BEIJING Aug 21 Growth in activity in China's
vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in August as
output and new orders lost steam, a preliminary private survey
showed on Thursday.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 from July's 18-month high of
51.7, missing a Reuters forecast of 51.5.
It was the lowest reading since May, though the PMI stayed
above the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from
contraction for a third consecutive month.
A sub-index measuring new orders, a gauge of demand at home
and abroad, fell to a three-month low of 51.3.
A sub-index for output also dropped to a three-month low in
August.
The final Markit/HSBC manufacturing PMI for August is due
September 1.
China's economic growth appears to be softening again after
a hopeful bounce in June, with indicators ranging from lending
to output and investment all pointing to more sluggish
activity.
Despite a flurry of stimulus measures earlier this year,
economists say more government support may be needed if Beijing
is to meet its 2014 economic growth target of around 7.5
percent.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)