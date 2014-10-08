(Adds Golden week retail sales data)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING Oct 8 Growth in China's services sector
weakened slightly in September as new business cooled, a private
survey showed on Wednesday, reinforcing signs of a slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy that could prompt more
stimulus measures.
The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) compiled by
HSBC/Markit pulled back to 53.5 in September from a 17-month
high of 54.1 in August.
A reading above 50 in PMI surveys indicates an expansion in
activity while one below that threshold points to a contraction.
A sub-index measuring new business fell to 53.2 in September
from a 19-month high of 53.9 in August, but sub-indexes
measuring employment and outstanding business both inched up,
painting a mixed picture.
"Overall, the services sector held up in September, despite
the downward pressure seen in the manufacturing sector. We think
risks to growth in the near term are still on the downside, and
warrant accommodative monetary as well as fiscal policies," said
Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC.
An official survey released last week showed that the
services sector grew at its slowest pace in eight months in
September after new orders shrank for the first time since the
2008 global financial crisis, exposing more weakness in the
world's second-largest economy.
The services sector made up 46.1 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013, surpassing the secondary sector - manufacturing
and construction - for the first time, as the government aims to
create more jobs and boost domestic consumption.
President Xi Jinping's sustained crackdown on corruption has
taken a toll on sales of luxury goods and expensive dining.
Growth in China's retail sales during the long "Golden Week"
holiday slowed to 12.1 percent from a 13.6 percent rise in the
same period last year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed
on Wednesday.
The ministry's survey showed brisk sales of clothing, shoes,
jewelry, digital home appliances and cars.
The number of visits to major tourist sites rose but revenue
from admissions fell for the holiday week, according to China
National Tourism Administration figures on Tuesday, pointing to
deeper discounts to attract travelers.
DOWNSIDE RISKS
Last week, a pair of surveys showed China's manufacturing
sector held up in September but remained subdued in a sign that
the economy is still struggling to recover its growth momentum
-despite recent policy support.
Steps unveiled since April included reserve requirement cuts
for selected banks and faster investment in railways and public
housing. But much of their broader impact may have been offset
by a cooling property market and tighter credit as banks grow
more cautious about lending as the economy cools.
In a bid to avert a deeper slide in the housing market,
China's central bank and banking regulator relaxed lending rules
for second-home buyers on Sept. 30 by giving them a 30 percent
discount on mortgage rates and cutting their down payment levels
to 30 percent from 60-70 percent.
"We think the easing lending condition is more impactful
compared with unwinding of previous housing purchase
restrictions. As such, we expect the systemic risk arising from
property sector to be contained," OCBC said in a research note
on Wednesday.
Other economists are not so sure. A glut of unsold and
unoccupied homes and buyers' expectations of further price
declines could temper any rebound.
The central bank said on Sunday it will use various monetary
tools to maintain adequate liquidity and reasonable growth in
credit and social financing.
Analysts expect more policy measures will be needed to help
achieve the government's growth target of around 7.5 percent
this year, although any dramatic stimulus looks unlikely as
reform-minded top leaders have shown greater tolerance for
slower growth.
The government is due to release September data on trade,
bank lending, investment and factory output in the coming week
or so, leading up to third-quarter GDP on Oct. 21
"The upcoming September data release will likely show a
tentative improvement in real economic activity, but unlikely be
strong enough to prevent full third-quarter growth from falling
to 7.1 percent year on year, adding pressure on the government
to further intensify policy support," Tao Wang, China economist
at USB, said in a note.
The economy expanded by 7.5 percent in the second quarter
on-year.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)