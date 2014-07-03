BEIJING, July 3 China's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in 15 months in June, a private survey showed on Thursday, reinforcing signs that the broader economy is stabilising.

The services purchasing managers' index (PMI)compiled by HSBC/Markit rebounded to 53.1 in June from 50.7 in May, well above the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction.

In a sign that the domestic economy is regaining some internal strength, a sub-index measuring new businesses jumped to 53.8 in June, the strongest expansion since January 2013.

