BEIJING, Sept 3 China's services sector expanded
at the strongest pace in 17 months in August as new business
rebounded after a sharp slowdown in July, a private survey
showed on Wednesday.
The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) compiled by
HSBC/Markit jumped to 54.1 in August - the strongest reading
since March 2013 - from a nine-year low of 50.0 in July.
A reading above 50 in PMI surveys indicates an expansion in
activity while one below that threshold points to a contraction.
A sub-index measuring new business hit a 19-month high of
53.9 in August, but sub-indices measuring employment and
outstanding business retreated, painting a mixed picture.
"The economy still faces downside risks to growth in the
second half of the year from the property sector slowdown. We
think policymakers should use further easing measures to help
support the recovery," said Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at
HSBC.
Earlier on Wednesday, China's official PMI services index
for August was reported as 54.4, compared with July's six-month
low of 54.2.
Activity in China's vast factory sector cooled in August as
foreign and domestic demand slowed, two surveys showed on
Monday, spurring new calls for more policy easing to prevent the
economy from stumbling once more.
