SHANGHAI, June 23 China's factory activity
contracted for the fourth straight month in June but showed some
signs of stabilising, according to a preliminary private survey,
suggesting more stimulus measures may be needed to support the
world's second-largest economy.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.6, a three-month high, from
49.2 in May, but remained below the 50 mark which separates
contraction from expansion.
New orders returned to positive territory at 50.4 and new
export orders fell at a slower pace, but companies stepped up
layoffs. Factories were also forced to cut prices for their
products at a faster rate.
"On one hand, the sector shows signs of improvement as
output stabilised amid a slight pick up in total new work, while
purchasing activity also rose slightly over the month," said
Annabel Fiddes, an economist at Markit.
"On the other hand, manufacturers continued to cut staff,
with the latest reduction the sharpest in over six years. This
suggests companies have relatively muted growth expectations
.... and suggests that authorities may step up their efforts to
stimulate growth and job creation in the second half of the
year."
